Baltimore Orioles' Minor Leaguer, 19, Dies Following Tragic Jet Ski Crash in Florida
The Baltimore Orioles are mourning the loss of Luis Guevara, an infielder in their minor league system who died from injuries suffered in a jet ski accident over the weekend.
He was 19.
The team made the grim announcement of his death Tuesday night with a post to social media.
“Luis was a beloved member of our organization, and we are devastated following his tragic passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and teammates and we ask for their continued privacy during this difficult time,” said Mike Elias, the Orioles' executive vice president and general manager.
Guevara was injured in a head-on collision between two jet skis off Lido Key in Sarasota, Fla., on Sunday.
The Orioles postponed their games in the Florida Complex League the past two days.
From Venezuela, Guevara signed with as an international free agent with the Orioles in January 2023. He spent the past two seasons playing in the Dominican Summer League.
Before joining the FCL Orioles, Guevara appeared in 28 games this season -- 24 of them with Single-A Delmarva and two with Double-A Chesapeake. He played in just four games in the Florida Complex League.
Between the three stops this season, Guevara hit .235 with 27 total bases, including a double and triple, and 11 RBIs.
In his time in the Orioles’ minor league system, he appeared in 114 games and hit .281 (91-for 324). He never hit a professional home run but drove in 49 runs, walked 73 times and was safe on 44 of his 53 stolen base attempts.