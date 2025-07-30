Baltimore Orioles To Take a Look at Unheralded Right-Handed Pitching Prospect
The Baltimore Orioles are not officially out of the race for the American League wild card, but the odds are steep. Entering their game Tuesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Orioles’ odds of a playoff berth were just 1.4%, according to FanGraphs.
That makes now a good time for the Orioles, just two days ahead of the trade deadline, to take a look at some unheralded prospects to assess a future fit with the organization.
Toward that end, the Orioles on Tuesday selected the contract of Houston Roth, a right-handed pitcher who has been in the Baltimore system since he was selected in the 29th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Ole Miss.
Roth is 27 and his first appearance for Baltimore will mark his major league debut.
Houston Roth in the minor leagues
Roth has appeared in 145 games for the Orioles, making 34 starts. He has a record of 36-17 with a 4.03 ERA and nine saves. He has struck out 421 batters in 384 innings.
Pitching exclusively in relief this season, Roth is having the best season of his pro career. In 24 games between Triple-A Norfolk and Double-A Chesapeake, Roth is 4-0 with a 2.21 ERA. He has two saves.
Over 36.2 innings, Roth has struck out 40 batters and walked 19 but given up just three home runs. Two years ago, while appearing in 26 games for the same two affiliates, he allowed 17 homers in 81 innings.
He is not listed among Baltimore's top prospects.
Baltimore’s bullpen situation
A spot opened in the Baltimore bullpen on Tuesday when they traded right-handed reliever Seranthony Dominguez and cash to the Blue Jays during a doubleheader between the two teams for right-handed pitching prospect Juaron Watts-Brown.
Dominguez is the third reliever the Orioles traded this month. Right-hander Bryan Baker was dealt to the Tampa Bay Rays and left-hander Gregory Soto was shipped to the New York Mets.
Watts-Brown, 23, has made 19 starts this season between Double-A New Hampshire and High-A Vancouver. He has a 2-5 record with a 3.54 ERA.
The Blue Jays selected Watts-Brown in the third round of the 2023 draft out of Oklahoma State. MLB Pipeline had him ranked as the No. 10 prospect for Toronto.