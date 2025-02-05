Baseball America Ranks Seattle Mariners Farm System No. 5 in Baseball
The Seattle Mariners farm system will remain one of the very best in baseball for all of 2025. Baseball America and MLB Pipeline both have the organization with seven top 100 prospects. The Athletic's Keith Law ranks the Mariners farm as the best in the league.
Seattle is anticipated to have very few graduates next year. Second baseman Cole Young and starting pitcher Logan Evans are the only top 100 players anticipated to make their major league debuts in 2025. The organization could have more top 100 players by years end based on the progression of 2024 draft picks Jurrangelo Cijntje, Ryan Sloan and others.
Baseball America continued to have high praise for the Mariners development system on Feb. 5. The publication ranked all 30 teams farms in a recent article and Seattle placed No. 5 on the rankings.
Baseball America had the following summary on the system in their article:
After years of matriculating elite starting pitchers, the Mariners have stocked up on promising young hitters, including first-rounders Colt Emerson, Cole Young and Harry Ford. International scouting has filled in gaps with Michael Arroyo, Felnin Celesten and Lazaro Montes. Seattle shifted its focus back to pitchers in the 2024 draft.
On top of having many high-ranked and high-potential prospects, the minor leaguers are learning in an environment accustomed with winning. The Low-A Modesto Nuts are coming off two consecutive California League championship and the Double-A Arkansas Travelers won a Texas League title in 2024.
Seattle's minor leagues were one of the strongest parts about the organization last year. And it looks like that's going to continue to be the case in 2025.
