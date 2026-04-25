Blue Jays Call Up Top-10 Prospect for MLB Debut Following Nathan Lukes Injury

The Toronto Blue Jays are promoting one of their top outfield prospects to the majors.

Yohendrick Piñango, Toronto's No. 10 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, has been added to the big league roster, the Blue Jays announced on Saturday. This move comes in response to 31-year-old outfielder Nathan Lukes being placed on the 10-day injured list due to a left hamstring strain. Piñango isn't in Toronto's starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Cleveland Guardians, but the 23-year-old is seemingly poised to make his MLB debut soon.

The left-handed outfielder has produced solid numbers at the plate to start the 2026 season. He's hitting .288 (23-for-80) through his first 22 Triple-A games this year with seven doubles, three home runs, and 13 RBIs. Last year, Piñango had a .258 batting average with 29 doubles, 15 homers, and 70 RBIs in 131 minor league games. If that type of production translates to the next level, the young prospect could be ready to put on a show for Blue Jays fans when he takes his first big league swings.

Yohendrick Piñango might not be the only top prospect joining the Blue Jays soon

Feb 11, 2026; Dunedin, FL, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage (39) works out for spring training practice at Blue Jays Player Development Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

While many eyes in Toronto will be on Piñango whenever he gets the chance to make his big league debut, another notable Blue Jays prospect is reportedly nearing his return from injury. Right-handed pitcher Trey Yesavage, Toronto's No. 1 prospect and MLB Pipeline's No. 9 overall prospect for 2026, is set to make his first start of 2026 on Tuesday, according to MLB.com's Keegan Matheson.

The hard-throwing righty burst onto the scene last year, climbing all the way up from Single-A to the majors in his first full season of professional baseball. But Yesavage was placed on the injured list in March with a right shoulder impingement, delaying his start to the 2026 season.

The 22-year-old has made four rehab appearances so far this year, maxing out at 71 pitches. So, Yesavage will likely be in line to throw 80 to 85 pitches in his first start for Toronto in 2026. But with all of the other injuries Toronto has already dealt with this season, Blue Jays fans will probably be thrilled to see their top prospect back on the big league mound.