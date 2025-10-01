Blue Jays Sending Solid Crop Of Talent To Arizona Fall League
The Toronto Blue Jays earned the top seed in the American League after winning the AL East with a 94-68 record. They await either the Boston Red Sox or New York Yankees in the ALDS. Boston is one win away from securing a date with Toronto in the next round. But beyond the Major League team, Toronto has some interesting young players that could be part of the future.
The Arizona Fall League will get underway soon. This event represents an opportunity for organizations to get a better look at certain prospects, or players who need to make up for lost time due to injuries or other issues.
Toronto is sending seven prospects to the AFL. Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo and Sam Dykstra of MLB.com highlighted shortstop Josh Kasevich, catcher Edward Duran and right-hander Angel Bastardo as the best of the bunch.
Blue Jays Sending Three Top Prospects To AFL
"Kasevich was hopeful of a 2025 debut in the Majors until back issues severely limited him at Triple-A. He’s still shown incredible plate discipline with Buffalo but needs to start showing better impact with improved health ahead of his Rule 5 eligibility this offseason. Duran is a gifted defender and Toronto’s best catching prospect, and Rule 5 pick Bastardo will technically make his org debut after taking the summer to recover and build up from Tommy John surgery."
The Blue Jays certainly have some interesting prospects that will be taking part in the AFL in the coming weeks. All seven of the players will play for the Glendale Desert Dogs.
Kasevich is the No. 12 ranked prospect in Toronto's farm system, while Duran is ranked 13th and Bastardo is ranked 29th. Kasevich is likely the most exciting prospect of the group, and he might have a chance to crack the Opening Day roster in 2026 after missing time in 2025 due to his back injury.
If Bo Bichette leaves in free agency, then it's very possible that Kasevich could inherit the starting shortstop job out of spring training.
For now, these seven prospects will take their talents to the AFL and give the Blue Jays a glimpse into the future. It will be interesting to see what these prospects are able to do with their time in the AFL and how they will impact the Blue Jays' plans for the future.
