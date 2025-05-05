Boston Red Sox Complete Minor League Trade on Monday with Milwaukee Brewers
The Boston Red Sox and Milwaukee Brewers completed a minor league trade on Monday afternoon, with the Red Sox receiving right-handed pitcher John Holobetz. This competes the April 7 trade where the Red Sox sent pitcher Quinn Priester to Milwaukee.
Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald had that information on social media.
Holobetz, 22, is now listed on the roster of the Salem Red Sox. He was a fifth-round pick of the Brewers in last year's draft out of Old Dominion. Holobetz made his professional debut this season and has gone 3-0 for the Low-A Carolina Mudcats. He's made five appearances (three starts), striking out 31 batters in 24.0 innings. Teams salivate over swing-and-miss ability and Holobetz seems to have it.
The following comes from a portion of his Old Dominion player page:
Finished the regular season ranked fourth in the Sun Belt in WHIP (1.20), seventh in hits allowed per nine innings (8.01), and eighth in ERA ... Held opposing batters to a .238 average against him
The Red Sox enter play on Monday at 18-18 on the season and in second place in the American League East. They are off on Monday but will resume their schedule on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers.
First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 6:45 p.m. ET as Nathan Eovaldi (TEX) pitches against Lucas Giolito.
Eovaldi, who helped the Red Sox win the 2018 World Series, has gone 2-2 with a 2.11 ERA. Giolito has made one start since coming off the injured list, earning a no-decision.
Related MiLB Stories
HISTORIC DEBUT: AJ Blubaugh, the No. 10 ranked prospect in the Astros' organization, became the first pitcher from his college to ever make the big leagues on Wednesday. CLICK HERE:
CADE INCOMING? Cade Horton has been dominant for Triple-A Iowa, so when are the Chicago Cubs going to give him the call? CLICK HERE:
COMPARE AND CONTRAST: Bubba Chandler is posting almost identical numbers as Paul Skenes did at Triple-A, so when will he get the call to Pittsburgh? CLICK HERE: