Boston Red Sox Prospect is Now Officially the Youngest Player in Major League Baseball
After being officially promoted to the major leagues on Monday, Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony is now the youngest player in the major leagues.
Having just turned 21 years old, Young is barely older than Jackson Chourio, Jackson Holliday, Cole Young and Junior Caminero.
The No. 1 prospect in the entire sport, Anthony should be a fixture in the Red Sox lineup for years to come. He's just 1-for-8 in his first two games, but he does have three RBIs already as the Red Sox have split the last two games with the Tampa Bay Rays.
A second-round pick in the 2021 draft out of the Florida high school ranks, Anthony pairs with Kristian Campbell and Marcelo Mayer to make up one of the best prospect groups in the league. All three are now at the major-league level.
Anthony's promotion also infuses some excitement into a frustrated Red Sox fanbase. Despite major investments over the offseason, Boston has gone 33-36 through 69 games thus far. They have slumped to fourth place in the American League East and are in danger of missing the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. Boston last made the playoffs in 2021 when they advanced to the American League Championship Series.
They'll take on the Rays again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 7:10 p.m. ET. Walker Buehler will pitch for Boston while Zack Littell goes for Tampa Bay.
Buehler is 4-4 with a 5.18 ERA while Littell has pitched well of late. He's 6-5 with a 3.68.