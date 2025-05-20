Boston Red Sox Star Prospect Reportedly Interested in Playing in World Baseball Classic
According to recent reports out of Mexico, Boston Red Sox' top prospect Marcelo Mayer has expressed interest in playing for Mexico at the 2026 World Baseball Classic next March.
Mayer's parents are from Mexico and he grew up 10 minutes from Mexico in Chula Vista, California. Ian Browne of MLB.com explained that earlier in March when the Red Sox played an exhibition game in Mexico.
Mexico advanced to the semifinals of the 2023 World Baseball Classic and earned a bronze medal. The United States won the Silver Medal while Japan, led by Shohei Ohtani, won gold.
Mayer was the No. 4 overall draft pick in the 2021 draft out of the high school ranks and is currently playing for Triple-A Worcester. He is the No. 8 prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. The 22-year-old is hitting .264 with eight homers and 40 RBIs. He's pushing for a major league promotion, but the Red Sox don't have room on the roster for him at the moment.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Mayer has a fluid left-handed stroke and makes decent swing decisions, though he's been more aggressive at the plate and sought more power as he has gotten stronger. He stands out with his bat speed and exit velocities and has improved his ability to drive pitches to his pull side, though a propensity to make ground-ball contact may cap his power output at 20-25 homers per year. He still needs to make adjustments against non-fastballs (1.019 OPS against heaters in 2024, .690 vs. everything else) and same-side pitchers (.896 OPS against righties, .674 vs. lefties).
