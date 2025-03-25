Boston Red Sox Top Prospect to Start Season at Triple-A Worcester
Boston Red Sox infielder and top prospect Marcelo Mayer will begin the year at Triple-A Worcester, according to reports.
This comes after we learned that second base prospect Kristian Campbell is making the big-league club.
Though he didn't make the Opening Day roster, the 22-year-old Mayer put together an excellent spring, hitting .333 (12-for-36) with one home run and 11 RBIs. The Red Sox have a glut of infielders right now (Rafael Devers, Alex Bregman, David Hamilton, Campbell, Triston Casas), but Mayer is highly likely to debut at some point this season.
Mayer, a former first-round pick out of the California high school ranks, is still just 22 years old. He's ranked as the No. 12 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline, and also is the No. 3 prospect in the Sox organization.
Staying healthy has been an issue for him, as he's yet to play more than 91 games in a minor league season. Last season at Double-A Portland, Mayer hit .307 with a .370 on-base percentage. He had eight home runs and 38 RBIs.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Mayer has a fluid left-handed stroke and makes decent swing decisions, though he's been more aggressive at the plate and sought more power as he has gotten stronger. He stands out with his bat speed and exit velocities and has improved his ability to drive pitches to his pull side, though a propensity to make ground-ball contact may cap his power output at 20-25 homers per year.
The Triple-A season will begin on March 28, one day after the major league season.
