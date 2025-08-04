Boston Red Sox Were Reportedly Willing to Trade Multiple High-End Prospects in Stunner
The Minnesota Twins made several notable trades at the trade deadline, gutting their roster after moving on from Carlos Correa, Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax, Willi Castro, Harrison Bader and multiple others.
However, there was reportedly another big deal in the mix, as the team almost dealt ace starter Joe Ryan to the Boston Red Sox.
Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, via Tyler Milliken of the Section 10 podcast:
“Boston came close. The Red Sox were willing to part with a number of high-end prospects to land right-hander Joe Ryan from the Minnesota Twins. But that wasn't expressed until the deadline was nearing, and the Twins were so deep in other talks to disassemble their roster, the prospect of moving Ryan had lost appeal.”
The names that were being exchanged aren't clear, but the Red Sox have a loaded farm system, so there were multiple options for Minnesota:
Player
MLB Pipeline Ranking
Franklin Arias (Middle INF)
33
Jhostnynxon Garcia (OF)
88
Payton Tolle (LHP)
92
Beyond that group of prospects, the Red Sox also have Kristian Campbell, who was a Top-10 prospect in the sport at the beginning of the season. He's currently playing in Triple-A. Vaughn Grissom, who was also a top prospect with the Atlanta Braves, is also in Triple-A and could be dealt, as he's blocked at shortstop by Trevor Story and second base by Marcelo Mayer/David Hamilton/Campbell and Ceddanne Rafaela.
The Red Sox enter play on Monday at 62-51 and in possession of the first wild card spot in the American League. They haven't been to the playoffs since the 2021 season.
They'll take on the Kansas City Royals on Monday night at 7:10 p.m. ET.