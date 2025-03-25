Boston Red Sox Youngster Speaks Highly of Fellow Top Prospects After Making Opening Day Roster
Kristian Campbell is heading to Boston with the Red Sox, a member of the Opening Day roster.
And he goes with a heart filled with appreciation for both the franchise’s past and future.
Campbell, projected to start on Opening Day at second base, was asked in the clubhouse who were his favorite players to watch on the field. He didn’t hesitate with his answer.
“Mookie Betts. That’s one of my favorite players to watch,” he said of the former Red Sox star, who won the American League MVP with the team in 2018.
Betts is firmly entrenched as an All-Star with the Los Angeles Dodgers. And there are a couple of potentially future All-Stars likely on his list of favorites – his teammates in the minor leagues, shortstop Marcelo Mayer and outfielder Roman Anthony.
It likely won’t be long before the three are playing together at Fenway Park, the nucleus of the Red Sox – potentially for years to come.
“You know, I like watching these two also. My two favorite guys to watch right here,” he said as Mayer and Anthony listened to the interview from the dugout rail. “I get to play with them, so I get to see it in first person, right next to Marcelo all the time and Roman is right behind me – a center fielder, a left fielder.”
The three are all ranked among the top prospects in baseball by MLB Pipeline, with Anthony No. 2, Campbell No. 7 and Meyer No. 12.
Campbell, 22, made a meteoric rise to the Red Sox lineup. Boston selected him in the fourth round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Georgia Tech, and he played at three minor league levels in 2024.
Between a combined 115 games at High-A Greenville, Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester, Campbell hit .330 with 20 home runs and 77 RBIs.
