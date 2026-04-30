Brandon Woodruff Injury Concerns Clear Path for Brewers' Top Pitching Prospect

Milwaukee Brewers right-handed pitcher Brandon Woodruff is reportedly going to miss some time following his latest outing, possibly setting the stage for the team's top pitching prospect to enter the big league rotation.

Woodruff exited his start on Thursday in the second inning after displaying significantly decreased fastball velocity. Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy said the two-time All-Star is going to get "some time off" as a precautionary move, according to Brewers beat reporter Curt Hogg. While it's unclear at this time if this will result in Woodruff going on the injured list, Milwaukee does have a strong candidate to be a potential short-term replacement in right-handed pitcher Logan Henderson.

Henderson, the Brewers' No. 6 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, has started the season with multiple impressive outings in Triple-A. He's even already made one start for Milwaukee this year, on top of starting five games for the Brewers in 2025, so the 24-year-old feels like a natural choice to fill in for Woodruff if the veteran faces an extended absence.

Logan Henderson has shown he's ready for the majors

Apr 4, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Logan Henderson (43) pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

While many Brewers fans will undoubtedly be anxious to hear the next update on Woodruff, they can breathe a slight sigh of relief knowing they at least have a reliable replacement waiting in the wings. Other teams might not have an MLB-caliber arm like Henderson lurking in the minors, ready to be called up at a moment's notice.

So far in 2026, the young righty has posted a 1.02 ERA in five Triple-A appearances, racking up 26 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings thrown. Last year, Henderson made five starts for the Brewers, producing a 1.78 ERA with 33 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched before he was placed on the injured list in August due to right elbow inflammation.

In his lone start this year with Milwaukee, the top prospect tossed just two innings and 35 pitches, giving up two runs on three hits and one walk, while striking out three. He threw five innings and 67 pitches in his latest Triple-A outing on April 26. So, while it seems like the Brewers are cautiously building up his pitch count, Henderson could be in line to return to Milwaukee's rotation depending on how long Woodruff is sidelined.