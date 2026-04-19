Braves Pitching Prospect JR Ritchie Shines Again in Latest Triple-A Gem

Atlanta Braves right-handed pitching prospect JR Ritchie continued his dominant start to the Triple-A season in his most recent outing.

Ritchie, MLB Pipeline's No. 2 prospect on the Braves for 2026, tossed six scoreless innings for the Gwinnett Stripers on Saturday. The 22-year-old gave up no runs on three hits and three walks, while striking out eight in Gwinnett's 2-1 victory over the Memphis Redbirds, the Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.

The young righty has now made four Triple-A starts this month, and he hasn't given up a run in three of them. And in the lone April outing so far in which he allowed a runner to cross home plate, it was just one run that scored. That means Ritchie has only surrendered one run in his last 23 2/3 innings pitched, giving him a ridiculously low 0.99 ERA on the season.

JR Ritchie is knocking on the door of the Braves' rotation

Feb 20, 2026; North Port, FL, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher JR Ritchie (93) poses for a photo during media day at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Entering the 2026 MLB season, it seemed like the Braves might need to rely on some of their top prospects to join the big league starting pitching staff after multiple pitchers suffered injuries. But so far this year, Atlanta has a 2.70 team ERA, the best in the league.

That doesn't necessarily mean the Braves won't need to call up Ritchie at some point this year, though. The 22-year-old has clearly shown that he can dominate Triple-A hitters, but he's still only made 16 career starts at that minor league level. If Atlanta's pitching staff continues to perform well and avoids further injuries, that grants the 2022 first-round draft pick more time to master his craft in the minors.

While Ritchie hasn't given up a run in three of his five Triple-A starts this year, he's walked three hitters in four of his five outings. And in the one start in which he only gave up one free pass this season, he hit three batters with a pitch. The Braves can use this time to work on improving the young righty's control. But if a spot opens up in Atlanta's rotation at any point this year, Ritchie is seemingly up for the task, at least based on his latest Triple-A performances.