Brewers Call Up Recently Acquired Pitching Prospect for MLB Debut

The Milwaukee Brewers are set to begin a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox on Monday. And now, one of the players Milwaukee acquired in the offseason trade that sent infielder Caleb Durbin to Boston could make his big league debut against his former organization.

Left-handed pitcher Shane Drohan, Milwaukee's No. 25 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, has been promoted to the majors, the Brewers announced on Monday. The 27-year-old will take the roster spot of fellow lefty Jared Koenig, who's been placed on the 15-day injured list with a left elbow sprain.

Drohan, a 2020 fifth-round draft pick by the Red Sox, was sent to Milwaukee in February alongside left-handed pitcher Kyle Harrison and infielder David Hamilton. After spending several years in Boston's farm system, the southpaw will now have a shot at making his first major league pitching appearance against the team that traded him away.

What can Brewers fans expect from Shane Drohan?

Feb 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Shane Drohan against the Chicago White Sox during a spring training game at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In 2025, Drohan threw just 54 innings, but he produced a 3.00 ERA and racked up 77 strikeouts in 15 minor league games, 14 of which were starts. While the southpaw has mostly been a starter throughout his career in the minors, he could be used as a reliever for the Brewers since he's replacing Koenig, who appeared in 72 games last year out of Milwaukee's bullpen.

In his only outing on the mound so far in 2026, Drohan tossed 3 1/3 innings for the Triple-A Nashville Sounds. He gave up two runs on three hits and four walks, while striking out six. The lefty threw 81 pitches in that start on March 31, which means his pitch count is relatively built up for whatever role the Brewers need him to fill while he's on the big league roster.

While it's unclear exactly how long Koenig will be sidelined, elbow injuries are always worrisome, especially when it comes to pitchers. Depending on how Drohan performs when he gets his long-awaited chance to step on a big league mound for the first time, the southpaw could become an important piece of the Brewers' pitching staff moving forward.