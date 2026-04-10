Brewers' Jesús Made Off to Fast Start in First Six Double-A Games of 2026

Milwaukee Brewers infield prospect Jesús Made has been putting on a show at the plate early in 2026, proving exactly why he's one of the top-ranked minor leaguers in all of baseball.

Made, MLB Pipeline's No. 3 overall prospect for 2026, went 3-for-6 with four RBIs for the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers on Thursday. The 18-year-old most notably had a pair of triples in his first two at-bats of the day, showcasing his speed in Biloxi's 15-3 victory over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins.

The Brewers' top prospect made his Double-A debut last year, going 6-for-23 in five games. Through his first six Double-A games of 2026, though, Made is now 10-for-27 with a home run, seven RBIs, six runs scored, and three stolen bases. If the switch-hitting infielder can continue that sort of offensive production, he could be on the fast track to Triple-A.

Jesús Made will likely be No. 1 prospect in baseball soon

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers’ Jesús Made (12) against the Great Lakes Loons during their baseball game on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wisconsin. The Timber Rattlers wore their Granjeros de Wisconsin uniforms, and the Loons wore their Los Pepinillos Picantes del Norte uniforms as part of Minor League Baseball’s “Copa de la Diversión.”Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As MLB Pipeline's No. 3 overall prospect for 2026, there are only two young talents ranked ahead of Made right now: Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin and Detroit Tigers infielder Kevin McGonigle. Since Griffin and McGonigle are already in the big leagues, they're set to graduate from the prospect rankings this year once they've spent enough time in the majors. And when that happens, Made will likely move into the No. 1 spot as the new top prospect in baseball.

There's obviously some pressure that comes with that title, but so far in his brief career, the Brewers' young infielder hasn't given any indication that he'd let something like that rattle him. In 115 minor league games last year, Made posted a .285 batting average with six homers, 61 RBIs, and 47 stolen bases. And he did all that while playing most of the year as an 18-year-old.

Made turns 19 at the beginning of May, and he only has 11 total Double-A games under his belt to date. But it's easy to see why many people in baseball are excited to find out what the future holds for the Brewers' top prospect.