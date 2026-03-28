Brewers' Top-10 Prospect Gets Called Up to MLB After Andrew Vaughn Injury

One of the top prospects in the highly touted Milwaukee Brewers farm system is set to join the big league team just a few days into the 2026 season.

Catcher Jeferson Quero, Milwaukee's No. 8 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, has been called up to the majors, the Brewers announced on Saturday. The 23-year-old is taking the roster spot of first baseman Andrew Vaughn, who's been placed on the 10-day injured list and is expected to be out four to six weeks after fracturing his left hamate bone on Opening Day, according to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.

When Quero's promotion was first reported, some Brewers fans may have started to worry about the status of star catcher William Contreras. But any initial concerns were quickly put to rest with the news of Vaughn's injury. With Vaughn out, though, Milwaukee could now look to Gary Sánchez as an option at first base, alongside Jake Bauers. And that would open the door for Quero to serve as the backup catcher to Contreras.

What can Brewers fans expect from Jeferson Quero?

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Jeferson Quero takes batting practice during spring training on February 17, 2025, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Brewers signed Quero in July 2019 out of Venezuela. Since then, the young prospect has played in 279 minor league games, posting a .275 batting average with 282 hits, 39 home runs, and 171 RBIs. Last year, the righty-swinging catcher hit .271 with 11 homers and 57 RBIs in 69 games across two minor league levels.

The 23-year-old is viewed as one of the "best defensive prospects at any position," according to MLB Pipeline. But Quero did deal with a shoulder injury in 2024, which cost him basically that entire season. Still, he has a 55-rated arm on MLB Pipeline's 20-to-80 scouting grades scale, just below his top mark of a 60-rated glove. So it seems safe to say Brewers fans can expect to see superb defense behind the dish whenever Quero makes his major league debut.

Milwaukee has the top farm system in baseball, according to MLB.com. And while there are other prospects ranked above Quero who Brewers fans likely can't wait to see in the big leagues, the young catcher can at least provide a glimpse of what the future could look like in Milwaukee.