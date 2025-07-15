Cal Raleigh's Uncle Was Once a Minor League Baseball Coach For Portland Sea Dogs
On Monday night, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh made a household name for himself by winning the Home Run Derby at Truist Park in Atlanta.
With the win, he became the first catcher in baseball history to win the Derby, and he became the first switch-hitter to win it outright. Furthermore, he became only the second Mariners player to win the event, joining Ken Griffey Jr.
It was a true family affair for Raleigh, who had his brother catching behind the plate and his dad throwing to him. But did you know, that one Raleigh family member has significant ties to Minor League Baseball?
Per the Portland Sea Dogs, the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, on social media:
Did you know...Cal Raleigh's uncle, Matt Raleigh, was the Sea Dogs Hitting Coach in 2002?
Raleigh spent parts of nine seasons in the minor leagues as a player, playing in the Montreal Expos, Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets, Colorado Rockies and Florida Marlins organizations. He stopped playing professionally in 2001 and joined the Sea Dogs staff in that 2002 season. The Sea Dogs were the affiliate of the Marlins then, before transitioning to the Red Sox in 2003.
Cal Raleigh's father, Todd, also has had a decorated baseball career, serving as the head coach at Division I programs like Western Carolina and Tennessee before stepping away.
Cal will start for the American League in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night and then will kick off the second half of the season with the Mariners on Friday.
