Cardinals Outfield Prospect Ended 2025 On High Note With Home Run Streak
The St. Louis Cardinals have fallen out of postseason contention and are instead looking towards the future as the 2025 regular season comes to an end. They were not equipped to win a World Series title entering 2025, and will likely soon be officially eliminated from the playoff picture. However, there is reason to be excited about the future.
Down at Double-A Springfield, they have some intriguing prospects that have been turning heads this year, one of which is outfielder Joshua Baez. The young outfielder showed off a lot of power at the plate this year and even hit a home run in his final regular season game.
Kareem Haq of the "Birds On The Farm" podcast posted a video of Baez homering on Sunday and outlined just how spectacular his season was.
Cardinals Prospect Showed Off Power In 2025
"Joshua Baez wrapped up his regular season homering in three straight games," Haq posted on X.
"Between Peoria (A+) and Springfield (AA), he slashed .287/.384/.500 w/ 20 HR and 54 SB. A true breakout for a former 2nd-round pick, who cut his career strikeout rate (34.4%) down to 20.6% this season."
The Cardinals selected Baez in the second round of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft from Dexter School in Brookline, Massachusetts. He began his professional career not long after being drafted.
However, the 22-year-old outfielder took some very important steps forward in 2025, starting the year in Single-A Peoria and working his way up to Double-A. And he certainly finished his season strong.
In addition to his 20 home runs and impressive slash line, he knocked in 79 runs, posted an .884 OPS, logged 209 total bases and picked up 120 hits in his 418 at-bats. Cardinals fans certainly have a reason to be excited about Baez in the future.
They have struggled to develop a power-hitting right-handed outfielder. Jordan Walker has yet to pan out as that player. But if Baez takes some steps forward in 2026, perhaps he could ultimately find his way to the Major Leagues and make his debut next year.
The Cardinals have a shortage of right-handed power bats, and he could potentially fill that need for St. Louis as they focus on the future and assess what they have within their farm system.
We'll see if Baez can take the next step in 2026.
