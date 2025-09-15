Cardinals Pitching Prospect Finishes 2025 Strong With Four Hitless Innings
The St. Louis Cardinals' focus is on the future. While they are only four games back of the third and final National League Wild Card spot, they are still four games below the .500 mark and will more than likely miss the postseason. This will mark three straight years without October baseball for St. Louis. However, their farm system is quite a bit stronger now than it was entering the 2025 season.
They have several intriguing prospects who will soon be ready to take the next step. Last year, right-hander Chen-Wei Lin burst onto the scene and had a breakout season.
Unfortunately, he struggled in 2025 and dealt with various injuries, which limited him from taking another step forward. But he at least finished the year strong, pitching four scoreless innings and striking out nine batters on Sunday with Double-A Springfield. Kareem Haq of the "Birds On The Farm" podcast posted a video of Lin's final strikeout.
Cardinals Pitcher Finishes Injury-Plagued 2025 On High Note
"Chen-Wei Lin struck out nine over four hitless innings for Springfield yesterday," Haq posted on X on Monday.
"It’s been an injury-plagued season, and his command hasn’t matched his 2024 breakout form. Eager to see him in the AFL, I still think he’s got some of the best pure stuff in the organization."
Lin was an international signing out of Chinese Culture University in Taipei, Taiwan. He began his professional career in the Cardinals organization in 2023 with their Florida Complex League affiliate in Palm Beach, Florida. Although he struggled to stay healthy and his numbers weren't great, he still managed to make it all the way to Double-A this year.
He made 17 starts in the minor leagues in 2025, going 0-2 with a 5.54 ERA over 50 1/3 innings of work. He also had a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 1.79. However, if he can get healthy in 2026, he could take some very important steps forward as the Cardinals assess what they have in their farm system.
Perhaps by the end of next year, the Cardinals could see him make it to Triple-A Memphis and be prepared to compete for a spot in the rotation by 2027. There certainly is a lot of potential with Lin, and the Cardinals will get a better chance to see him on display next season if he is able to remain healthy.
More MLB: Padres Catching Prospect Will Play In AFL This Offseason