Cardinals Sending Several Intriguing Prospects To AFL Soon
The St. Louis Cardinals missed the postseason for the third consecutive year, going 78-84 and finishing in fourth place in the National League Central. Chaim Bloom has officially taken over for John Mozeliak as president of baseball operations, and the focus will be on strengthening the club for the future rather than trying to contend in the present. Bloom will need to build up the farm system for that to work.
The Arizona Fall League is right around the corner. This event gives organizations a good chance to get a better look at some of their prospects, or for certain players to make up for lost time due to injuries or other issues.
The Cardinals will be sending eight of their prospects to the AFL. Jonathan Mayo, Jim Callis and Sam Dykstra of MLB.com highlighted pitchers Chen-Wei Lin, D.J. Carpenter and Randal Clemente and outfielder Travis Honeyman as the best of the bunch.
Cardinals Pitchers Highlight 2025 AFL Class
"Listed at 6-foot-7, Lin will be one of the tallest pitchers in the Fall League, alongside the 6-foot-8 Carpenter. After a breakout 2024, the right-hander has much to prove after massively struggling with control at High-A and Double-A in ‘25, but on his day, he can show off three pitches in his 95-97 mph fastball, 82-84 mph slider and upper-80s changeup – the last of which is his best offering. Clemente climbed three levels as a reliever who can touch the upper-90s and flash a plus-plus slider, though his control is also a major question mark. A third-rounder out of Boston College in 2023, Honeyman has yet to reach the upper Minors but has above-average speed and decent contact rates."
Lin is the only prospect on the list that is currently in the Cardinals top 30. He had a strong 2024 season but struggled in 2025. The Cardinals signed him back in 2023 and he began his professional career with the team's Florida Complex League affiliate in Palm Beach.
This year, he at least made it up to Double-A Springfield, but he went 0-2 with a 5.54 ERA in 17 starts and 50 1/3 innings of work.
He still has a high ceiling, however, and could be an interesting pitcher to follow in the AFL. Perhaps he can then take the next step with St. Louis in 2026 and maybe make it to Triple-A Memphis.
