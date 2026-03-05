Cardinals' Top Prospect JJ Wetherholt Comments on Mindset Heading Into 2026 Season

The St. Louis Cardinals aren't exactly expected to contend for a championship this year, especially after trading away multiple big-name players like Brendan Donovan, Willson Contreras, and Sonny Gray during the offseason. But at least one exciting element of the upcoming season for Cardinals fans is the highly anticipated major league debut of the club's top prospect.

JJ Wetherholt, MLB Pipeline's No. 5 overall prospect for 2026, recently discussed his outlook on trying to crack the Cardinals' Opening Day roster in an interview with MLB Network.

"I'm here every day just competing, trying to earn a spot on a team, and, you know, that's what I hope for," Wetherholt said. "But it's just been a ton of fun to get to practice with the guys that I built relationships with last year, see everybody, and just continue to see what the team will look like in the season. [I'm] just prepared for whatever and keep going out there every day working hard."

While St. Louis hasn't officially announced anything about where Wetherholt will open the season yet, the 23-year-old is widely expected to be a factor for the big league club this year. And with a Gold Glove Award-winning defender already at shortstop for the Cardinals in Masyn Winn, Wetherholt is projected to swap over to second base.

JJ Wetherholt discusses adjusting to playing second base

Feb 27, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter JJ Wetherholt (77) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the New York Mets during the fourth inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Wetherholt is coming off his first full season of minor league action after the Cardinals drafted him with the seventh-overall pick in 2024. The lefty-swinging infielder posted strong offensive numbers in 109 games across Double-A and Triple-A last year, hitting .306 with 17 home runs and 23 stolen bases.

While Wetherholt primarily played shortstop in 2025, he did make some appearances at both second and third base. And in his interview with MLB Network, the 2024 first-round pick spoke about the transition from shortstop and what he's been working on this spring to potentially put himself in a position to be the Cardinals' Opening Day second baseman.

"It's been fun," Wetherholt said. "I always say I've played the most second [base] of any other position just in the history of my playing career, so to get back over there is a ton of fun. I haven't done a ton of it in the past couple years, so there's been some footwork things or just positioning that I gotta get better at, but it's a ton of fun. I've been transitioning to shortstop the past couple years, so to jump over to second is cool and just gotta continue to get better."

Wetherholt only played 47 games at Triple-A last year, so St. Louis could elect to have him start the 2026 season in the minors. But as long as he proves capable of playing second base at the big league level, the young infielder will likely make it difficult for the Cardinals to keep his bat out of the majors.