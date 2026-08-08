Cardinals' Top Prospect Rainiel Rodriguez Enjoying Recent Power Surge

The St. Louis Cardinals' No. 1 prospect, catcher Rainiel Rodriguez, has been leaving the yard a lot lately.

Rodriguez, MLB Pipeline's No. 12 overall prospect for 2026, launched his 14th Double-A home run of the season on Friday. With that solo shot, the 19-year-old has blasted a homer in three of the first four games he's played in August for the Springfield Cardinals. And if you add in his multi-homer game from the end of July, the righty-swinging slugger has five long balls in his last seven contests.

With three home runs already in early August, Rodriguez could be on the verge of his best slugging month of the season. The young catcher launched five homers in both June and July. If the top prospect goes deep three more times in 2026, he'll also surpass his homer total from last year.

How has Rainiel Rodriguez played so far in 2026?

Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium at Roger Dean Stadium during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Simply put, Rodriguez has been producing at the plate all season. In 88 games across two minor league levels this year, the 19-year-old has a .292 batting average, a .387 on-base percentage, and a .900 OPS with 18 home runs, 59 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases. The young catcher started the season at High-A, where he hit .311 in 28 games. After being bumped up to Double-A in May, the highly touted prospect has a .283 batting average and an .877 OPS in his first 60 games with the Springfield Cardinals.

Last year, as an 18-year-old, Rodriguez hit .276 with 20 homers and 63 RBIs in 84 games played across three minor league levels. So, heading into his game on Saturday night, the potential future backstop of the Cardinals is just three home runs and five RBIs away from setting new career highs.

While Rodriguez's offensive numbers are undoubtedly impressive, it's important to keep in mind that he's only 19 and won't turn 20 until January. Based on his success at Double-A this year, St. Louis could consider having its star prospect make his Triple-A debut before the end of the 2026 season. But it also wouldn't be surprising if the Cardinals waited until next year for the young catcher to get his first taste of action with the Memphis Redbirds.