Carter Jensen's Bat May Have Woken Up With Latest Power Display for Royals

The Kansas City Royals' top prospect, catcher Carter Jensen, has been in the news recently after he was scratched from the lineup last week due to oversleeping. But the young slugger is doing what he can now to put that incident behind him, especially with his offensive production over the past couple of games.

Jensen, MLB Pipeline's No. 15 overall prospect for 2026, was a key contributor at the plate in Kansas City's 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Monday. The 22-year-old went 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored. In fact, the lefty-swinging prospect's solo shot in the sixth inning was a 111.2 mph laser off the bat, making it the fourth hardest-hit homer of the big league season so far, according to MLB Pipeline.

Arguably more importantly, though, Jensen is now 4-for-7 with a homer, three RBIs, and three runs scored over his last two games played. The rookie started the year with two hits in his first 16 at-bats, but he may have gotten the wake-up call he needed to turn things around at the plate.

Carter Jensen has a big role to play for the Royals in 2026

Apr 6, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Carter Jensen (22) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Peyton Pallette (41) during the sixth inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | David Dermer-Imagn Images

Regardless of everything that's transpired over the past week, the bottom line is that Jensen should be a major part of what Kansas City is trying to accomplish this year and in the future. The 22-year-old is considered one of the top prospects in baseball, after all.

Not only that, but veteran backstop Salvador Perez isn't getting any younger. The nine-time All-Star will turn 36 in May, and he's caught no more than 92 games in each of the past three seasons as Kansas City has regularly worked him into the rotation at first base and designated hitter.

Jensen is the only other catcher on the Royals' current big league roster, and in this day and age of baseball, it's extremely rare to see a team use just one player behind the dish more than three or four games in a row. Helping to keep Perez's legs fresh throughout the season by assuming catching duties here and there is just an additional part of the important role the lefty-swinging slugger has to play for Kansas City in 2026 and beyond.