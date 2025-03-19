Chicago Cubs' Minor League Affiliate Hilariously Trolls Shohei Ohtani, But He Gets Last Laugh
Fans only needed to follow the social media posts of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans – the Single-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs – to know what kind of day Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers was having against the Cubs on Wednesday in the second and final game of the Tokyo Series.
When Ohtani, the reigning National League MVP and Japan’s favorite son, came to the plate to lead off the game, he flew out to left fielder Ian Happ.
The response by the Pelicans on their X account: “Warning track power.”
In this next at-bat, in the third, Ohtani grounded out to first baseman Michael Busch.
“Roll over,” the Pelicans said.
That was all the fun the Pelicans would have.
With one out in the fifth, Ohtani hit his first home run of the new season on a fly ball to right-center, a solo shot that gave the Dodgers a 6-2 lead. The Cubs challenged whether the ball went off the top of the wall or cleared the home run mark at the Tokyo Dome, and the call was upheld upon review.
“For unrelated reasons this thread will no longer continue,” the Pelicans followed.
Ohtani became just the second major leaguer born in Japan to hit a home in the Tokyo Dome, joining Hideki Matsui, who did it as a member of the New York Yankees in 2004.
He came to bat for the final time against new Cubs closer Ryan Pressly in the ninth inning with one out and two on, with the fans in a frenzy. He walked to load the bases, and the inning ended when Tommy Edman hit into a double play.
The Dodgers won 6-3.
Ohtani finished the game 1-for-3, with one run, one RBI and two walks. For the two-game series, he was 3-8 with one RBI, three runs and two bases on balls.
Indeed, the Dodgers superstar had the last laugh.
