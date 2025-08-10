White Sox Announce Additional Arizona Fall League Participants
CHICAGO –– Following the minor league season, the White Sox have announced eight prospects who will participate in the Arizona Fall League. Opening Day is scheduled for Oct. 6.
Here's the list.
- LHP Noah Schultz
- LHP Hagen Smith
- RHP Tyler Davis
- RHP Carson Jacobs
- RHP Connor McCullough
- INF Sam Antonacci
- INF Ryan Galanie
- OF Braden Montgomery
The group includes the White Sox top three prospects, each of whom are ranked in the top 30 by MLB Pipeline: Schultz (No. 13), Montgomery (No. 25) and Smith (No. 30). They will compete for the Glendale Desert Dogs.
Schultz, 22, began the season in Double-A, where he recorded a 3.34 ERA and a 1.58 WHIP with 58 strikeouts in 56.2 innings. His results have gone downhill since being promoted to Triple-A, allowing 15 earned runs across 11.1 innings and three starts.
Due to right knee discomfort, Schultz hasn't pitched since the Futures Game on July 12, and before, that, July 3 in Triple-A. White Sox general manager Christ Getz did not mention a timeline on Schultz's return to the mound, but on Friday he provided an update.
"He's progressing well. That soreness seems to be very minimal at this point," Getz said. "Obviously, that front knee is such a big piece of what a pitcher can do in terms of both velocity and location. Noah is going to be going to the Fall League. We're excited to have him be a part of it."
Smith missed about six week with elbow soreness and to work on his mechanics. But he threw 81 pitches in his last start on Wednesday, his most since May 4. He finished with five innings, four hits, two earned runs, five walks and six strikeouts. Across 14 starts this season, all in Double-A, he has a 3.60 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP with 37 walks and 75 strikeouts in 50 innings.
Montgomery is in his first professional season, but he's already earned two promotions and moved up to Double-A on July 29. Through 10 games with the Barons, he's slashing .231/.268/.308 with one home run, two stolen bases, two walks and 16 strikeouts.
"Braden has had a solid first season. He got off to such a great start in Winston-Salem," Getz said. "I know he was itching to get to Double-A. We were finally able to get him there. He’s continuing to be productive. You look at his left-handed swing and right-handed swing, they both can be impactful. What a weapon to have a switch-hitter."
"Defensively he’s playing all three spots. He has graded out really well in the wings. He’s done a solid job in center field. We feel really good about where Braden is and where it’s going to go."
Related MiLB stories
- BARONS LOOK TO REPEAT: The White Sox Double-A affiliate has won 22 of its last 25 games in pursuit of a second straight Southern League championship. CLICK HERE
- WHITE SOX TOP PITCHING PROSPECTS: Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith have missed time due to injuries this season, but the White Sox plan on having both pitch in the Arizona Fall League. CLICK HERE
- CANNON DEMOTED: White Sox starter Jonathan Cannon has been optioned to the Triple-A Charlotte Knights after three straight rough outings. CLICK HERE