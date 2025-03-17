Chicago White Sox GM Chris Getz Has Glowing Review of Spring Breakout Prospect Game
Count Chicago White Sox general manager among the fans of the Spring Breakout.
That’s the long weekend of games in which each team puts many of its top prospects on the field, pitting them against the potentially future stars of other teams.
The White Sox played their Spring Breakout contest on Sunday against the Rockies, with the Colorado prospects winning 3-1.
But Getz liked getting a look, all at one time, at players who one day will run the basepaths or take the mound at Rate Field on Chicago’s South Side.
“So much of our future is playing in that game. We've got guys that can be in the big leagues fairly soon and also some guys that can be there in a year or two,” Getz said in an MLB news release. “There's impactful guys. There's guys that can play winning baseball for the Chicago White Sox. It certainly symbolizes a lot more than just a game of Spring Training, just because of the talent that's on that roster.”
He saw the organization’s top two pitching prospects – left-handers Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith – each throw two hitless innings. Colson Montgomery, ranked as the No. 4 overall prospect in the Chicago farm system by MLB Pipeline, made a dandy defensive play at shortstop.
The White Sox lost 121 games last season and are clearly in a rebuilding mode – but Getz is banking that they have the players in the farm system to play winning baseball in the future.
Chicago has six of the top 100 prospects in the minor leagues, per MLB Pipeline: Schultz (No. 16 overall), catchers Kyle Teel (No. 32) and Edgar Quero (No. 65), Smith (No. 34 overall), Montgomery (No.39) and outfielder Braden Montgomery (No. 54).
