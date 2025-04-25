Winston-Salem Dash Pitchers Combine For No-Hitter
Four Winston-Salem Dash pitchers joined franchise history Thursday night.
Tommy Vail, Frankeli Arias, Madison Jeffrey and Joseph Yabbour combined to throw a no-hitter in a 12-2 win over the Rome Emperors. It's the 16th time that's happened in the High-A team's history.
Vail started the game with four shutout innings, striking out four batters and allowing just one base runner with a walk in the second inning. Arias followed Vail and struck out the side in the fifth inning. He earned the win with three perfect innings and five strikeouts.
The Dash's shutout ended in the eighth inning as Madison Jeffrey replaced Arias. Jeffrey struggled with command on Thursday, hitting the first batter he faced and walking three more to give the Emperors their first run of the game. The second run scored on a sacrifice fly, but Jeffrey got out of the inning with a strikeout looking. Despite two runs scoring, he kept the no-hitter alive.
Yabbour was tasked with closing things out in the ninth, and he put two runners on base with a pair of hits batsmen. But after a pop out to begin the inning, he struck out the final two batters to put an exclamation point on the combined no-hitter.
Related MiLB stories
- ELKO'S POWER SURGE: Charlotte Knights first baseman Tim Elko hit two home runs and raised his OPS to 1.086 with a huge game Thursday in Triple-A. CLICK HERE
- SMITH FANS EIGHT: White Sox first-round pick Hagen Smith tossed four scoreless innings with eight strikeouts Wednesday with the Birmingham Barons. CLICK HERE
- TAYLOR IMPRESSES: Double-A Birmingham Barons right-hander Grant Taylor struck out five batters in three innings during Tuesday's start. CLICK HERE
- GONZALEZ'S STRONG OUTING: Pitcher Winkelman Gonzalez tossed five scoreless innings with eight strikeouts Sunday for the Double-A Birmingham Barons. CLICK HERE