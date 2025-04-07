White Sox Prospect Continues Strong Start With Triple-A Charlotte Knights
The White Sox made a big move in December, trading ace pitcher Garrett Crochet to the Boston Red Sox for a haul of prospects.
Among those included Chase Meidroth, a 23-year-old infielder who's ranked No. 8 among White Sox prospects, per MLB.com.
Meidroth is off to a strong start with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights. In Sunday's 9-8 comeback win, he went 3-for-3 at the plate with two walks, four runs, two RBI, a double and a home run.
In his first at-bat, Meidroth waited for a curveball that hung over the heart of the plate and ripped it 94.4 miles per hour for a single. He worked a six-pitch walk in the next at-bat, laying off pitches up in the zone. He started the Knights' fifth-inning rally hitting an elevated slider to center field for a double with a 102.8 mile-per-hour exit velocity.
Meidroth trimmed the deficit to two runs in the sixth inning with a two-run home run. After falling into an 0-2 hole, he worked the count back to 2-2 before driving a low and inside slider 398 feet with an exit velocity of 100.9 miles per hour. He led off the eighth inning with a four-pitch walk, which started a rally that saw the Knights score three runs and take a 9-8 lead.
Meidroth batted second and played shortstop for the third time on Sunday, and he's also played four games at second base. Across 32 plate appearances, he has 11 runs, eight hits, one double, three home runs, four RBI, two stolen bases, seven walks and four strikeouts. That equates to a .333 batting average, a .500 on-base percentage, a .750 slugging percentage and a 1.250 OPS.
