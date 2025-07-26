Chicago White Sox Trade Minor League Infielder To Tampa Bay Rays
CHICAGO –– With the MLB trade deadline approaching on Thursday, the White Sox made a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays. Minor league infielder Tristan Gray is headed to Tampa in exchange for cash considerations, the White Sox announced.
It's not a major trade that will move the needle significantly for either organization this season, but perhaps it plays a small role in moves to come. By trading Gray, the White Sox opened a spot on their 40-man roster, which now sits at 39.
All of Gray's in-game experience this season has come with the White Sox Triple-A affiliate, the Charlotte Knights. Across 282 plate appearances, he slashed .270/.333/.472 with nine home runs, 15 doubles, 44 RBIs, three stolen bases, 24 walks and 67 strikeouts.
The White Sox briefly promoted Gray on July 7, when Ryan Noda was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right quad strain. But they sent Gray back down to Triple-A the very next day, as a result of activating Luis Robert Jr. from the injured list. Gray didn't appear in any games for the White Sox.
In somewhat related news, Noda began a rehab assignment in Triple-A on Thursday. Robert was in the midst of a season-high nine-game hit streak, but he was not in the lineup on Friday due to adductor soreness, per manager Will Venable.
The White Sox defeated the Cubs 12-5 on Friday, and continue the Crosstown Classic Saturday at 6:10 p.m. CT at Rate Field.
