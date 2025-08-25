Community Saying Goodbye to Salem Red Sox at End of Minor League Season
A dozen games remain in the final season of the team known as the Salem Red Sox.
The Single-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, the club is staying in Salem, Va. But in 2026, it will have a new nickname.
Fans will find out that new identity on Nov. 8 at a launch party, open to the community.
“We are excited to celebrate the new team identity with the entire Roanoke Valley and surrounding communities, “said Allen Lawrence, Salem Red Sox general manager. “Much of the inspiration of this brand was shaped by our fans and we are proud to unveil something unique to our region.”
Festivities will begin at 4 p.m. at Carilion Clinic Field.
The team announced in a news release in July that a new identity had been selected, but the name has been a closely kept secret. It was chosen after the team gathered input from the community and fans, who submitted ideas. The process also included a town hall with season ticket holders.
“The new team identity embraces the fun and quirkiness that makes Minor League Baseball special, highlights the natural beauty and charm of the Roanoke Valley, honors the deep-rooted baseball history in Salem, and offers a look that everyone -- from lifelong locals to first-time visitors -- can rally behind,” the team said in a news release in July.
David Bary, whose law firm is a corporate partner of the team, said his firm supports the new name.
"This thoughtful change honors the team’s rich history while embracing a new identity that reflects the unique character of the Blue Ridge and Roanoke Valley. By moving away from a shared name, the team can strengthen its regional connection, develop distinctive branding, and create new opportunities for community engagement,” he said in the news release. “We believe this rebrand will spark fresh excitement and pride throughout Southwest Virginia.”
The Salem Red Sox were founded in 1968.
Boston's other affiliates are the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox, Double-A Portland Sea Dogs and High-A Greenville Drive.