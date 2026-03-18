Cubs' Top Prospect Crushes Two Moonshots for First Homers of Spring

The Chicago Cubs' top prospect has officially added a tally to the home run column of his spring training stat sheet—and he did so in impressive fashion.

Moisés Ballesteros, MLB Pipeline's No. 55 overall prospect for 2026, homered in back-to-back at-bats during the Cubs' 8-6 spring win over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday. The 22-year-old's first homer was a 441-foot blast to center field with an exit velocity of 108.2 mph. The lefty-swinging catcher then added a 423-foot solo shot with a 103.9 mph exit velocity in his next at-bat.

While those were Ballesteros' first two homers of the spring, he's still put up strong offensive numbers ahead of the regular season. The young slugger now has 11 hits in 31 spring training at-bats this year, giving him a .355 batting average, a .394 on-base percentage, and a 1.007 OPS. That type of offensive production could force the Cubs to find a way to get their top prospect regular at-bats in the major league lineup.

Moisés Ballesteros' path to consistent at-bats for Cubs in 2026

Mar 17, 2026; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Moises Ballesteros hits a home run against the Los Angeles Angels during a spring training game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ballesteros made his major league debut last year, hitting .298 with two home runs in 20 games. Most notably, though, he only played one of those games at catcher. With Carson Kelly and Miguel Amaya expected to do most of the work behind the dish for the Cubs this year, Ballesteros could see a majority of his time in the lineup at designated hitter.

The lefty-swinging slugger has played 466 minor league games to date, and 302 of them have been at catcher. Ballesteros does have some experience at first base, but Chicago is projected to play Michael Busch there most of the time. So if the Cubs want to have the 22-year-old's bat in the lineup, DH seems to be the most logical fit for now.

Having a DH who can also act as a third catcher or backup first base option should be a positive for Chicago, on top of Ballesteros' expected offensive production. The promising prospect has a .289 career batting average in the minors with 486 hits, 59 homers, and 276 RBIs over five seasons. Even though Cubs fans got a glimpse of Ballesteros in the big leagues last year, many people will be curious to see what he has in store for 2026 if he gets consistent at-bats in the majors.