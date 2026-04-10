D-backs' Top Prospect Ryan Waldschmidt Delivers Breakout Triple-A Performance

The Arizona Diamondbacks' top prospect, outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt, could be knocking on the door of a promotion to the big leagues soon, at least based on his latest showing at the plate in Triple-A.

Waldschmidt, MLB Pipeline's No. 56 overall prospect for 2026, hit his first Triple-A home run on Thursday. The 23-year-old finished the game 4-for-5 and a double shy of a cycle to help the Reno Aces beat the Salt Lake Bees, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, 10-5.

The outfield prospect began his first taste of Triple-A action by going 3-for-16 at the plate through four games in March. But now, Waldschmidt is up to 14-for-47 in 12 games this year, which is good enough for a .298 batting average, a .431 on-base percentage, and a .963 OPS on the season. The 2024 first-round draft pick also has 10 RBIs and nine runs scored so far in 2026 as he continues to work toward a possible promotion to the majors at some point this year.

Ryan Waldschmidt could add some firepower to D-backs' outfield

Mar 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona's star outfielder Corbin Carroll missed the Diamondbacks' game against the New York Mets on Thursday due to hip tightness. While manager Torey Lovullo's level of concern is "very minimal," as reported by MLB.com's Steve Gilbert, that will certainly be a situation to monitor, especially given the other injuries Arizona is dealing with in its outfield.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is still recovering from tearing his ACL last fall, and Jordan Lawlar was recently placed on the 60-day injured list after fracturing his wrist following a hot start at the plate in the former infielder's transition to playing the outfield. If Waldschmidt can build on his monster game on Thursday and continue to consistently produce offensively, the 23-year-old could force the Diamondbacks to consider adding his bat to their big league lineup.

When Arizona decided to have its top prospect start the year in the minors earlier this spring, general manager Mike Hazen pointed out that Waldschmidt had only 300 Double-A plate appearances and added that "he's still got some things to kind of fine-tune." If his latest performance is any indication of what's to come from the young outfielder, though, the Diamondbacks' front office may start to have some conversations about potentially expediting Waldschmidt's ascension to the majors.