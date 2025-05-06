Detroit Tigers' Flamethrowing Youngster Graduates Off MLB Top 100 Prospects List
Detroit Tigers' youngster Jackson Jobe has officially graduated off the MLB Top 100 prospects list. Ranked as a Top-10 prospect in the game heading into the season, he has solidified himself in the starting rotation for Detroit, who leads the American League Central entering play on Tuesday.
With his exit, Pirates' left-handed pitching prospect Hunter Barco has entered the Top 100.
Jobe, 22, made his major league debut last season, pitching out of the bullpen as the Tigers advanced to the American League Division Series. This year, he's started five games, going 2-0 with a 3.38 ERA. He's struck out 18 batters in 24.0 innings, and he features a fastball that can touch the upper-90s. He pairs with Tarik Skubal, Jack Flaherty, Casey Mize and Reese Olson to make up a solid rotation for Detroit, and one that thinks it can contend for an American League pennant.
Jobe was the No. 3 overall pick in the draft in 2021. He played his high school ball in Oklahoma.
The Tigers were supposed to play the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night at Coors Field, but the game was postponed because of bad weather. The two teams will now play a doubleheader on Thursday, with Jobe scheduled to pitch in Wednesday's contest.
As for Barco, he's a 24-year-old lefty who was drafted in 2022 out of Florida. He's gone 1-0 in six appearances for Double-A Altoona this season, pitching to a 0.00 ERA in 25.2 innings. If he reaches the big leagues, he'll pair with Paul Skenes, Jared Jones (when healthy) and Bubba Chandler (when promoted) in Pittsburgh.
