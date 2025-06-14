Detroit Tigers' Phenom Prospect Is on An Absolutely Epic Two-Game Tear
Detroit Tigers infield prospect Kevin McGonigle has put together an unbelievable two-game stretch for High-A West Michigan, going 9-for-10 over the last two games.
He also earned some notoriety from MLB Pipeline:
The 20-year-old reached safely six times in seven plate appearances, scored three runs and tallied two RBIs on a pair of singles (on Friday). McGonigle has gone 9-for-10 with seven runs scored, four extra-base hits and four RBIs in his past two games, and is slashing .429/.516/.727 in 19 contests for West Michigan
The No. 23 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline, he makes up an incredible Whitecaps roster alongside Max Clark and Josue Briceno, who are both Top 100 prospects as well.
The No. 37 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, McGonigle is predicted to make his major league debut in 2027. He's now hitting .394 for the season with three homers and 20 RBIs.
Not only does life look good for the Tigers down on the farm, it looks good at the big-league level as well. Despite an 11-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, Detroit is 46-26 and owns the best record in the American League. They lead the American League Central by 8.5 games over the Minnesota Twins.
After getting to the American League Division Series in 2024, Detroit has its sights set on advancing even further in 2025. With the best pitcher in the American League (Tarik Skubal) and a World Series-winning manager (AJ Hinch), they just might have the ability to win the team's first title since 1984.