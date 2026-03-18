Didier Fuentes' Latest Spring Gem Could Force Braves to Reconsider Rotation Plans

Atlanta Braves right-handed pitcher Didier Fuentes is proving this spring that he's going to be a name to keep a close eye on this year.

Fuentes, Atlanta's No. 3 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, turned in his third consecutive shutout performance of spring training in the Braves' 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday. The 20-year-old tossed four innings of relief, giving up no hits, runs, or walks, while striking out eight.

So far this spring, Fuentes has thrown nine innings and has yet to surrender a hit, walk, or run, with only one batter reaching base on a hit-by-pitch. He's also racked up 17 strikeouts in his three spring training outings, further adding to his impressive preseason résumé.

While it's unclear if these performances will be enough to convince the Braves to have Fuentes in the majors on Opening Day, the young righty has at the very least shown he could be a factor in Atlanta's rotation at some point this season.

Didier Fuentes could bolster Braves' rotation in 2026

Jun 25, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Didier Fuentes (75) at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

It's obviously unrealistic to expect Fuentes to continue his nine-inning hitless streak for much longer. But regardless, the 20-year-old's spring success should be great news to Braves fans, especially those who may have been worried about the team's starting pitching staff heading into the 2026 season.

Spencer Schwellenbach, Hurston Waldrep, AJ Smith-Shawver, and Joey Wentz are among the Atlanta rotation options who are already dealing with injuries this year. Meanwhile, the Braves' expected starting pitching staff of Chris Sale, Spencer Strider, Reynaldo López, Grant Holmes, and Bryce Elder comes with its own injury concerns. With the way Fuentes has pitched this spring, though, Atlanta can at least view him as a depth option if the team doesn't think he's needed in the big leagues to start the year.

The young righty made his major league debut last year but gave up 20 runs and 23 hits in 13 innings pitched, so it wouldn't be surprising if the Braves wanted their promising prospect to get more experience in the minors. But based on his recent spring training performances, Fuentes could make that decision much more difficult for Atlanta.