Dodgers Acquire Orioles' Former Top Prospect in Trade of Minor League Arms
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The Baltimore Orioles are officially moving on from one of the team's top pitching prospects last season in an April trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Right-handed pitcher Chayce McDermott has been sent to Los Angeles, the Dodgers announced on Thursday. In exchange, the Orioles received right-handed pitcher Axel Perez from the Dodgers.
McDermott was Baltimore's No. 9 prospect in 2024 and No. 4 prospect in 2025, according to MLB Pipeline. The 2021 fourth-round draft pick appeared in five major league games for the Orioles in 2024 and 2025, giving up 18 runs in 12 2/3 innings pitched. In 2026, the 27-year-old made five relief appearances for the Triple-A Norfolk Tides, striking out nine hitters and walking six in 5 1/3 innings.
Perez, on the other hand, is a 20-year-old righty who pitched in 10 games in the Dominican Summer League last year. The young righty produced a 5.48 ERA in those games, but he also had 32 strikeouts in 23 innings pitched.
Instant takeaways from Dodgers, Orioles trade
While this deal likely won't be viewed as a blockbuster trade, the Dodgers evidently see something in McDermott that makes them willing to part ways with a younger arm like Perez. Los Angeles is seemingly taking a chance on the Orioles' former top pitching prospect and giving him a fresh opportunity to showcase his talents.
McDermott is expected to be sent to the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate, according to the California Post's Jack Harris. Over the last four years, the right-hander has racked up 277 strikeouts in 214 innings pitched in Triple-A. He's struck out 568 batters in 409 innings in his minor league career. Los Angeles could view McDermott as a bit of a reclamation project and try to see if it can turn the former top prospect into a weapon out of the big league bullpen.
For the Orioles, they're likely thrilled about getting a 20-year-old arm in exchange for a pitcher they designated for assignment last week. This could turn out to be a win-win trade for both teams, but that will obviously depend on how the two pitchers perform on their new squads.
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Justin Binkowski is a lifelong baseball fan returning to cover the sport he loves after spending nearly a decade writing about video games. Before his time as managing editor at Dot Esports, Binkowski attended King's College in Wilkes-Barre, PA, where he was also a relief pitcher on the school's baseball team. While in college, Binkowski was a media relations intern for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders during the 2014 season.Follow JBinkk