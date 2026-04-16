Dodgers Acquire Orioles' Former Top Prospect in Trade of Minor League Arms

The Baltimore Orioles are officially moving on from one of the team's top pitching prospects last season in an April trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Right-handed pitcher Chayce McDermott has been sent to Los Angeles, the Dodgers announced on Thursday. In exchange, the Orioles received right-handed pitcher Axel Perez from the Dodgers.

McDermott was Baltimore's No. 9 prospect in 2024 and No. 4 prospect in 2025, according to MLB Pipeline. The 2021 fourth-round draft pick appeared in five major league games for the Orioles in 2024 and 2025, giving up 18 runs in 12 2/3 innings pitched. In 2026, the 27-year-old made five relief appearances for the Triple-A Norfolk Tides, striking out nine hitters and walking six in 5 1/3 innings.

Perez, on the other hand, is a 20-year-old righty who pitched in 10 games in the Dominican Summer League last year. The young righty produced a 5.48 ERA in those games, but he also had 32 strikeouts in 23 innings pitched.

Instant takeaways from Dodgers, Orioles trade

May 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Chayce McDermott (59) throws during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

While this deal likely won't be viewed as a blockbuster trade, the Dodgers evidently see something in McDermott that makes them willing to part ways with a younger arm like Perez. Los Angeles is seemingly taking a chance on the Orioles' former top pitching prospect and giving him a fresh opportunity to showcase his talents.

McDermott is expected to be sent to the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate, according to the California Post's Jack Harris. Over the last four years, the right-hander has racked up 277 strikeouts in 214 innings pitched in Triple-A. He's struck out 568 batters in 409 innings in his minor league career. Los Angeles could view McDermott as a bit of a reclamation project and try to see if it can turn the former top prospect into a weapon out of the big league bullpen.

For the Orioles, they're likely thrilled about getting a 20-year-old arm in exchange for a pitcher they designated for assignment last week. This could turn out to be a win-win trade for both teams, but that will obviously depend on how the two pitchers perform on their new squads.