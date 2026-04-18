Dodgers Reportedly Promote Seasoned Power-Hitting Prospect to MLB Roster

One of the Los Angeles Dodgers' prospects who has been in the minors for the past seven years is reportedly getting his first opportunity in the big leagues.

Lefty-swinging slugger Ryan Ward, MLB Pipeline's No. 19 prospect for Los Angeles in 2026, is expected to be called up by the Dodgers, according to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya. Los Angeles has not officially announced the move yet, but if it is confirmed, the 28-year-old will seemingly have the chance to make his MLB debut this weekend against the Colorado Rockies.

Ward was an eighth-round draft pick by the Dodgers in 2019. He's primarily played first base and outfield in the minors, and he was even named the Pacific Coast League's MVP last year after posting a .290 batting average with 36 home runs and 122 RBIs in 143 games for the Triple-A Oklahoma City Comets. If the Dodgers officially call up Ward, they'll likely hope to see some of that power show up against big league pitching.

Ryan Ward reportedly gets long-awaited chance to make MLB debut

Feb 22, 2026; Peoria, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Ryan Ward against the San Diego Padres during a spring training game at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There have been plenty of prospects over the years who waited a long time to make their big league debuts. After playing the last seven seasons in the minors, Ward is seemingly set to join that list. And while it's unclear what role he'd play in an already-loaded Dodgers lineup, the 28-year-old is likely looking to make the most of his first opportunity in the majors.

So far in 2026, Ward is 22-for-68 with four homers, 14 RBIs, and 13 runs scored in 18 Triple-A games. The lefty-swinging slugger also has three stolen bases this season. He swiped 16 bags last year in his PCL MVP campaign, so he clearly can wreak some havoc on the base paths on top of hitting the ball out of the park.

Many Dodgers fans will likely be curious to see how manager Dave Roberts deploys Ward, though. Los Angeles has multi-time All-Stars at first base, in the corner outfield spots, and even at designated hitter. Unless there's an injury that hasn't been announced yet, the longtime minor leaguer might just be used as a power bat off the bench. And if that's the case, it'll be even more important for Ward to seize the moment and produce at the plate whenever he gets the chance to take his first big league swings.