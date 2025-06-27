Durham Bulls' Bob Seymour Is Quickly Becoming Triple-A's Most Explosive Hitter
The Tampa Bay Rays' top affiliate, the Durham Bulls, are one of Triple-A's hottest teams, largely thanks to the bat of the International League’s home run leader, Bob Seymour.
In the bottom of the eighth inning Thursday night against the Memphis Redbirds (St, Louis Cardinals affiliate), Seymour provided some insurance for the Bulls when he crushed a 407-foot solo shot to center field, giving his team the run that ultimately would make the difference in a 3-2 victory.
Seymour’s recent blast was his 19th of the season and helped to extend his first-place lead in the cactegory over Iowa Cubs catcher Carlos Pérez, who has 16 home runs on the season. Seymour’s 19 homers are tied for the most in Triple-A with Oklahoma City Comets left fielder Ryan Ward, who leads the Pacific Coast League.
Seymour is also posting a .532 slugging percentage, the eighth-highest mark in the International League and the 12th-highest in Triple-A.
Seymour's production at the plate goes well beyond the long ball. In 2025, the 26-year-old is batting .268 with 79 hits. His 66 RBIs and 38 extra-base hits are second in Triple-A behind Las Vegas Aviators right fielder Colby Thomas, and he is third in total bases with 157, trailing only Thomas and Ward.
As a result of Seymour's dominant offensive play, Durham (47-31) is 8-2 over its past 10 games and holds a plus-100 run differential, the second-best differential in both leagues.
The Rays selected Seymour No. 401 overall in the 13th round of the 2021 MLB Draft. In 2019, Seymour was named Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year and First Team All-ACC while leading the NCAA with 92 RBIs. he played at Wake Forest.