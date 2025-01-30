ESPN Writer Ranks 5 Seattle Mariners Prospects in New Top 100
There's slightly under two weeks left until pitchers and catchers report to Seattle Mariners Spring Training on Feb. 12 in Peoria, Ariz.
And while fans are most excited about baseball starting up again, it's also the time for many publications and minor league writers to put out their latest top 100 prospects lists for the 2025 season.
MLB Pipeline and Baseball America both put out their respective lists, and the Mariners have seven prospects in both.
Seattle is viewed as having one of the best farm systems in the league, and the organization earned another feather in its cap in a list put out by ESPN writer Kiley McDaniel.
According to McDaniel's article, the Mariners have five top 100 players. Colt Emerson is the highest-ranked at No. 12, Jonny Farmelo is ranked No. 45, Cole Young is No. 57, Harry Ford is No. 59 and Felnin Celesten in No 77. The team's five top 100 prospects is tied for the third-most in the league according to the article.
Two players who were featured on MLB Pipeline and Baseball America's lists, Michael Arroyo and Lazaro Montes, were absent from McDaniel's list.
Montes and Arroyo are both absent, but Emerson is ranked higher on McDaniel's list than Baseball America's (No. 16) and MLB Pipeline's (No. 20). McDaniel had the following assessment on the 2023 first round draft pick:
The easy sales pitch here is that Emerson is a plus hitter with plus pitch selection from the left side who possesses 15-20 homer upside, an infield fit and solid speed. On the negative side, some evaluators think he's a stone-cold second baseman who lacks physical projection with hitting being his lone above-average tool. There are obvious similarities with McGonigle, with McGonigle showing a little more feel for in-game power and for playing shortstop, but both players are at a stage of development when a good bit can still change. Emerson's 2025 season should help make it clearer which one of these two camps is more correct.
Emerson is likely to begin the season or get promoted fairly early to Double-A based on his progression. And if he manages to continue to perform, he'll likely make his debut in the major leagues sooner rather than later.
