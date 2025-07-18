Ex-Baltimore Orioles Prospect Remembered As Hero After Tragic Drowning Death
A Georgia community is in mourning after the passing of a former Baltimore Orioles prospect, who tragically died after he saved a family of five caught in a rip current in the waters of South Carolina.
Chase Childers, 38, was enjoying a vacation with his family at Pawleys Island when he responded to a woman’s call for help to rescue swimmers who were struggling in the water. He jumped into action to assist the family, who safely made it back to shore.
However, when the family emerged from the water without Childers, a search began. His body was found about 90 minutes later by the U.S. Coast Guard.
The incident occurred July 13.
“Tragically, after giving everything he had to save them, he was unable to stay above water as the rip tide swept him away, ultimately paying the highest sacrifice with his life in front of his three children and wife,” read a GoFundMe page started to raise money for his wife, Nataley, and their three children, who live in Dallas, Ga. “His bravery, kindness, and love will always be remembered.”
Childers won a state baseball championship at North Cobb Christian School in Kennesaw, Ga., where he earned All-Region and All-State honors before graduating in 2005. He went on to play four seasons at Georgia State, recording 209 hits in 214 games.
The Orioles signed Childers to a contract on June 26, 2009, and he played parts of two seasons with their affiliates in the Gulf Coast and Appalachian leagues. A middle infielder, he played 50 games and hit .195 with 17 RBIs.
“We are saddened to learn of Chase’s passing, and send our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” an Orioles spokesperson told WWNYTV.
After his baseball career, Childers went on to spend three years as a patrol officer for the Cobb County (Ga.) Police Department and was honored after “saving several lives,” according to the GoFundMe page, which had raised more than $157,000 as of Friday morning.
“His first responder instincts kicked in and he went to the water to save people,” Pawleys Island police chief Michael Fanning said.
He also coached in the Oregon Park Baseball Association, based in Marietta, Ga.
“Chase Childers was one of our own, a respected, well-loved coach and a pillar of our community,” the league posted to its Facebook page. “If you had the privilege of knowing Chase, you knew he was a great man, selfless, courageous, and deeply devoted to his family.”