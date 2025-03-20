Former Boston Red Sox Trade Acquisition to Start Season in Minors With Braves
Veteran outfielder Alex Verdugo finally has a free agent deal.
After an offseason spent waiting, Verdugo signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract for the 2025 season on Thursday. He will not start the season with the big league club; the Braves announced he had been optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett.
Verdugo started his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who selected him in the second round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of Sahuaro High School in Tucson, Ariz.
He made his MLB debut on Sept. 1, 2017, then spent parts of the next two seasons with the Dodgers, hitting .294 in 106 games in 2019.
But on Feb.10, 2020, the Dodgers shipped him to the Boston Red Sox as part of the five-player deal that sent Mookie Betts, a former American League MVP, and former AL Cy Young Award winner David Price to Los Angeles.
Verdugo, 28, played four seasons in Boston, hitting .281 with 124 doubles, 43 homers and 206 RBIs in that span. He was traded again on Dec. 8, 2023, to the New York Yankees for right-handed pitcher Greg Weissert and two pitching prospects.
Verdugo struggled in his single season in the Bronx, hitting .233 – well below his career season average of .272 – with 13 homers and 61 RBIs in 149 games.
When everyone is healthy, Atlanta is expected to field a starting outfield of Ronald Acuna Jr., Jurickson Profar and Michael Harris II.
Without the benefit of an organized spring training, Verdugo undoubtedly will need some time at Gwinnett to prepare for the season. He will provide solid, experienced depth in the outfield for the Braves. He has played in 25 postseason games, as well.
