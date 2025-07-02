Former Cincinnati Reds Major Trade Acquisition Drops Out of MLB Top 100 Prospect Rankings
Edwin Arroyo, who was once a major trade acquisition for the Cincinnati Reds, has fallen out of the MLB Pipeline Top 100 rankings. The latest list was released on Tuesday night.
Arroyo had previously been ranked at No. 68. Acquired by the Reds at the trade deadline in 2022 in the deal that sent Luis Castillo to the Seattle Mariners, he missed the entire 2024 season with a shoulder injury.
The 21-year-old is back this year and playing at Double-A Chattanooga. He's hitting .272 with one homer and 22 RBIs. He's also stolen two bases.
Given that he lost a year of development to the injury, it's unclear when he'll get a chance to contribute at the big-league level. The Reds also have a bevy of young infielders, including Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain and Noelvi Marte, all of which will continue to get opportunities. De La Cruz is one of the brightest young stars in the game. Marte was also acquired in the Castillo deal, and he's been disappointing as well. He was suspended 80 games for performance-enhancing drug use in 2024, and is currently on the injured list with an oblique issue.
At the major-league level, the Reds are looking to make the playoffs for the first time since the COVID 2020 season. They are 44-41 under new manager Terry Francona, who was hired to help get the organization out of its struggles. He guided the Boston Red Sox to World Series titles in 2004 and 2007.