Former Key Trade Acquisition Leaves Chicago White Sox Game with Apparent Injury
Chicago White Sox pitcher Prelander Berroa left Saturday's Cactus League contest against the Chicago Cubs early because of an apparent injury, according to Scott Merkin of MLB.com.
At the time of this posting, there's no word yet on what exactly Berroa was bothered by.
Berroa was the No. 14 prospect in the Seattle Mariners organization at the end of the 2023 season. The Mariners traded him to the White Sox before 2024 in the deal that sent hard-throwing reliever Gregory Santos to Seattle.
Still just 24 years old, Berroa made a brief cameo in the big leagues with the Mariners in 2023, giving up no runs in 1.2 innings. He made 17 appearances with the White Sox in 2024, going 1-0 with a 3.32 ERA. He has a live arm and could potentially serve as a high-leverage arm in the White Sox bullpen, provided he's healthy.
The White Sox are coming off a season that saw them produce the worst record in the Modern Era of baseball history (41-121), so the development of young players is really all the organization has to look forward to this season. The health and growth of Berroa is certainly an important part of that.
We'll report back once we get word on the ailment to Berroa. The White Sox will continue Cactus League play on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.
They'll open up the regular season on March 27 against the Los Angeles Angels, who finished last in the American League West last year.