Former Seattle Mariners Outfielder Signs Minor League Deal With Texas Rangers
The Seattle Mariners moved on from several players this offseason to shed payroll and to improve an offense that led the league in strikeouts in 2024 with 1,625.
Among those players were third baseman Josh Rojas, second baseman Jorge Polanco (who the Mariners re-signed to play third) and outfielder Sam Haggerty.
Haggerty, who was a fourth or fifth outfielder for Seattle, spent the majority of 2024 on the injured list with a torn achilles tendon. The club non-tendered him in the offseason.
It didn't take long for Haggerty to find a home, and it was with one of the Mariners American League West rivals. Per a report from MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, Haggerty signed a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers that includes an invitation to Spring Training.
Haggerty only played eight games for Seattle last season before getting injured. He hit .067 (1-for-15) with an RBI and a steal.
Haggerty was originally drafted by the then-Cleveland Indians in the 24th round of the 2015 MLB Draft and made his major league debut with the New York Mets in 2019.
Haggerty was with the Mariners since the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season after the organization claimed him off waivers from the Mets on Jan. 10, 2020.
Haggerty's best season with Seattle was when the club broke its 21-year playoff drought in 2022. He hit .256 with five home runs, 23 RBIs and 13 steals in 83 games played.
During his time with Seattle, Haggerty was a valuable depth piece that was capable of covering an outfield spot in a short-term capacity. He also played at first, second and third base during his stint with the team.
The Rangers dealt with their own share of injuries in 2024. And if Haggerty is able to return completely healthy, he could have the chance to be a valuable depth piece for them, as well.
Follow Minor League Baseball On SI on social media
You can also follow Teren Kowatsch on Twitter @Teren_Kowatsch.