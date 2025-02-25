Former Tampa Bay Rays Infielder Picks Next Destination in His Career Journey
Free agent first baseman/outfielder Harold Ramirez, a veteran of six major league seasons, has signed to play with Mexican League club Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos .
That’s according to Daniel Alvarez-Montes of El Extrabase.
Per the report, he won’t have a buyout if he leaves to play for any Major League Baseball-affiliated team.
Ramirez, a 30-year-old native of Colombia, has played in 536 big league games for four teams since making his debut with the Miami Marlins in May 2019.
He since has played with Cleveland, Tampa Bay and Washington, with his best season coming with the Rays in 2023. Playing primarily at designated hitter, he batted .313 with career highs of 12 home runs and 68 RBIs in 122 games.
Last season, he split time between the Rays and Nationals. After Tampa Bay released him on June 13, Washington signed him two days later.
He appeared in 73 total games, hitting .261 with two homers and 29 RBIs.
Apparently, Ramirez couldn’t find a major league team willing to offer him a contract to his liking. Now, Ramirez must be heading to Mexico hoping for not only a fresh start, but a chance to get steady playing time and consistent at-bats.
That would give major league teams a chance to get another look at him and consider signing him to a deal. With a $0 buyout, no team would have to shell out more than a minimum deal to sign him. And as the season progresses, injuries or inconsistencies could force a team to look at a veteran like Ramirez to provide some depth.