Giants' Top Pitching Prospect Displaying Increased Velocity Early in Spring Training

The San Francisco Giants' top pitching prospect from last year is generating some buzz early in spring training.

Carson Whisenhunt, San Francisco's No. 7 overall prospect in 2025, was seen throwing 96 to 97 mph on his fastball in a simulated game on Thursday, according to multiple videos shared on social media. The 25-year-old reportedly averaged 92.6 mph on his heater last year, suggesting Whisenhunt gained some velocity over the offseason. The southpaw has even added a "new power slider/cutter" to his repertoire, according to the San Francisco Chronicle's Shayna Rubin.

The 2022 second-round pick already has a top-shelf changeup, rated at a 70 on MLB Pipeline's 20-80 scouting grades scale. If this increased velocity sticks and carries over into the regular season, Whisenhunt could be an important piece in what San Francisco hopes will be a successful 2026 campaign.

Will Carson Whisenhunt be a factor in San Francisco's rotation this year?

Aug 27, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Carson Whisenhunt (88) pitches during the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

As things stand before the start of spring training games, the Giants' rotation is expected to be headlined by two-time All-Star Logan Webb and 2021 American League Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray. After that, San Francisco's starting pitching staff is projected to include Tyler Mahle and Adrian Houser, both of whom signed with the Giants this offseason, as well as Landen Roupp, a 12th-round pick by the Giants in 2021.

This seemingly puts Whisenhunt on the outside looking in at the big league rotation, barring any injuries to other projected starters. An eye-opening performance in spring training could give new Giants manager Tony Vitello a tough decision to make, though. But even with a strong showing this spring, the southpaw could wind up in Triple-A to start the season.

Whisenhunt made his major league debut last year, posting a 5.01 ERA in five starts. He also has a 4.92 ERA in 46 Triple-A starts over the past two seasons, so the Giants could elect to give him more time to master his enhanced arsenal in the minors. But if the 25-year-old continues to make noise in spring training, a battle for a rotation spot could be brewing in San Francisco.

