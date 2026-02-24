Guardians' Top Prospect Blasts First Spring Training Home Run Against Dodgers

Spring training games have already been full of top prospects showing off their potential over the last week. And now, one of the most recent top draft picks has thrown his hat into the ring with a majestic home run against the defending World Series champions.

Travis Bazzana, the Cleveland Guardians' No. 1 prospect in 2025 and MLB Pipeline's No. 20 overall prospect for 2026, smoked a three-run home run off a 98.5 mph sinker from Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Edgardo Henriquez in Cleveland's spring training game on Tuesday. The 23-year-old's first homer of the spring traveled 423 feet and had an exit velocity of 107.8 mph, according to MLB.com.

Bazzana, the first-overall draft pick in 2024, is entering his second full season of professional baseball. Despite playing just 111 minor league games since being drafted out of Oregon State University, Cleveland fans are likely yearning to see the 23-year-old make his major league debut.

Travis Bazzana could hit his way into Cleveland's big league lineup

Feb 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cleveland Guardians second baseman Travis Bazzana hits a three run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Despite winning the American League Central last year, the Guardians lack offensive firepower. Seven-time All-Star José Ramírez was Cleveland's only qualified hitter last year with more than 28 home runs, over 80 RBIs, and a batting average above .275. Kyle Manzardo was the only other Guardian with over 15 homers in 2025, while Steven Kwan joined Ramírez as the only Cleveland regulars to hit above .235 for the season. A strong offensive showing from Bazzana early this year could force the Guardians to consider adding his bat to the major league lineup sooner than some might have expected.

On the other hand, Bazzana has only played 51 games at Double-A and 26 at Triple-A so far. He also missed time last year due to an oblique strain, which may have impacted his offensive production. The Australian hit .245 with nine home runs and 12 stolen bases in 84 games across three minor league levels in 2025.

With that in mind, it seems most realistic to expect Bazzana to open the 2026 campaign at Triple-A. But if he continues to mash in spring training and while playing for Team Australia in the World Baseball Classic, the 23-year-old should be a candidate to make his major league debut this year, especially if Cleveland's other middle infield options struggle to produce offensively.