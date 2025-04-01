Here's When Boston Red Sox Top Prospect is Predicted to Make Major League Debut
According to a recent MLB Pipeline projection, the Boston Red Sox are predicted to call-up top prospect Marcelo Mayer sometime in June.
Mayer didn’t see Triple-A at all last year due to a lumbar strain, but he fit right in with the big club this spring, both offensively and defensively. Alex Bregman’s addition, Trevor Story’s health and Campbell’s debut mean Boston is pretty well loaded on the infield, but expect Mayer to move around in Worcester in case there’s any opening on the dirt.
Mayer, 22, was the No. 4 pick in the 2021 draft by the Red Sox. He's ranked as the No. 11 prospect in baseball by MLB.com. He's 2-for-9 to start the season at Triple-A Worcester.
Lifetime, he's a .273 hitter in the minor leagues with 37 homers and 164 RBIs. He pairs with Roman Anthony and Kristian Campbell to make up part of the Red Sox' vaunted "Big Three." Campbell made the roster out of spring training and Anthony and Mayer won't have to wait too long for their shots.
At the major league-level, the Red Sox are out to a 1-4 start on the season. They'll continue their campaign on Wednesday night on the road at the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. ET as Garrett Crochet will pitch against Zach Eflin in a battle of Opening Day starters.
As for the WooSox, they'll be back on the field on Tuesday at Triple-A Jacksonville, the affiliate of the Miami Marlins. First pitch is 7:05 p.m. ET.
