Here's Where Toronto Blue Jays Top Prospect is Starting His Season
Minor league rosters across the baseball landscape are being set in advance of the rest of the MiLB season beginning on April 4. And with that, we now that Toronto Blue Jays' top prospect Arjun Nimmala is set to begin his season at High-A Vancouver.
Nimmala is ranked as the No. 85 prospect in baseball right now, per MLB Pipeline. He is also the No. 1 prospect in the organization. He's only 19 years old and is projected to make his major league debut in 2028. He hit .232 last season in 240 minor league at-bats. He had 17 homers and 47 RBI while also stealing nine bases. He was the No. 20 pick in the draft back in 2023.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Nimmala’s 17 homers total led all players aged 18 or younger in 2024, and his FSL exit velocity data was solid for the level regardless of age, underlining that he could get to plus power at maturity. Blue Jays coaches noted that he wasn’t always putting himself in the best posture to make the most of that strength in the season’s first half and worked to correct it, leading to much better numbers on pitches inside the zone after his in-season break. Nimmala can still be vulnerable to soft stuff as he grows more accustomed to pro pitching.
The Vancouver Canadiens will start their season on Friday on Friday at the Tri-City Dust Devils. They are the Single-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.