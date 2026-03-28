How Pirates' Top Prospect Konnor Griffin Fared in First Triple-A Game

Many baseball fans were looking forward to one of the brightest up-and-coming stars in the sport possibly making his major league debut on Opening Day. But, instead, they'll have to settle for watching Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Konnor Griffin doing some damage in Triple-A, at least at the start of the season.

Griffin, MLB Pipeline's No. 1 overall prospect for 2026, made his Triple-A debut with the Indianapolis Indians on Friday. The 19-year-old shortstop hit leadoff and went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base, and two runs scored in Indianapolis' 4-2 loss against the St. Paul Saints, the Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.

The 2024 first-round draft pick started the day by walking in his first Triple-A at-bat, and soon after, he recorded his first stolen base of the year. Griffin grounded out in his second at-bat, but followed that up with his first Triple-A hit when he chopped a 102.2 mph single through the hole between shortstop and third base. The Pirates' top prospect rounded out his first Triple-A game with a six-pitch strikeout in his final at-bat of the day.

What are the Pirates hoping to see from Konnor Griffin at Triple-A?

Aug 2, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin, who was the ninth overall pick in the first round of the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, looks on at the batting cage before a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

While Griffin didn't exactly tear the cover off the ball in his first Triple-A game, the top prospect still offered a brief preview of the skillset he brings to the table. Whether it's through a walk or a single, the young speedster can impact the game by getting on base and swiping a bag. He did have 65 stolen bases in 122 minor league games last year, after all.

But regardless of his individual stats in the minors this year and overall, the bigger mystery remains how long the Pirates intend to keep Griffin at Triple-A. Although the 19-year-old didn't hit for a high average in spring training, he did have four home runs in 41 at-bats. The 2024 first-round pick also had 13 strikeouts in those 41 spring at-bats, though, and he struck out 122 times in the minors last year. So, Pittsburgh may want to see its top prospect improve in that area at Triple-A.

Either way, it seems like only a matter of time until Griffin is in the big leagues. It's simply a question of when exactly the Pirates pull the trigger and give Pittsburgh fans the chance to see the team's top prospect make his highly anticipated major league debut.